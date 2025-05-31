Connect with us

Amin urges vigilance amid evolving crime as his closes seminar for senior DCI officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, on Friday presided over the closing ceremony of a seminar for senior investigation officers at the National Criminal Investigation Academy (NCIA).

The seminar marked the successful completion of a specialized training program by the second cohort of senior officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI disclosed that 40 senior detectives underwent the intensive course, which aimed to sharpen their investigative skills and enhance their leadership capabilities.

In his remarks, the DCI boss emphasized that the transformative program was designed to equip DCI commanders with advanced investigative techniques and the leadership acumen necessary to address emerging crime trends.

“With the crime landscape evolving at an unprecedented pace, complacency is not an option,” Amin stated.

“It is essential that we continually sharpen our skills, expand our knowledge, and adapt our strategies to stay ahead of those who threaten the fabric of our society.”

He further highlighted the growing complexity of financial crimes, terrorism, cyber-enabled offences, and transnational organized crime, noting that tackling these challenges requires agility, innovation, and close collaboration among officers.

Amin also expressed appreciation to the leadership and facilitators at the NCIA for their dedication and professionalism in organizing the seminar.

He noted that their efforts reflect the high standards of excellence that the Directorate strives to maintain.

The DCI boss was accompanied by his deputy, John Onyango; the Commandant of NCIA, Sospeter Munyi; and the Director of the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Denn Okadapao, among other senior officials.

