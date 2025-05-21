Amb Kamau roots for science-backed decisions as he accepts honorary doctorate in Pretoria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 — Kenya’s immediate former Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb Macharia Kamau, has cautioned against the sidelining science in governance and public decision-making, warning that such exclusion poses a major threat to Africa’s development.

Delivering his acceptance speech on Wednesday following the conferment of an honorary doctorate of science by the University of Pretoria, Amb Kamau emphasized the critical role of scientific knowledge in shaping sustainable and equitable futures.

The veteran diplomat who served as the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, described science not just as a tool, but as “a real and living force for good”.

Amb Kamua urged policymakers to embed science in policy formulation to help combat poverty, disease, climate change, and injustice.

“Where science is excluded from decision-making—whether in our homes, our institutions, or our governments—misinformation thrives, prejudice multiplies, and short-term thinking prevails,” he said.

Amb Kamau warned that Africa continues to suffer from chronic underinvestment in science and innovation—a trend he termed a “developmental tragedy.”

Funding science

He called for urgent reversal of this pattern through better funding for universities, improved infrastructure, and access to global research networks.

“The advancement of science is not a luxury for the wealthy. [Science] is a necessity for all humanity. It is not merely a national task. It is a global duty,” he stated.

The former UN envoy and co-chair of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) process also raised concerns about the global erosion of civil liberties, populism, and the denial of evidence—all of which threaten to undermine rational discourse and scientific advancement.

The honorary degree, Amb Kamau noted, was not just a personal recognition, but a tribute to all those who supported his journey, including his parents, mentors, and the broader community of scientists and diplomats committed to global development.

He urged the University’s graduating class of 2025 to champion scientific values and uphold truth in public life.

“This is not the end. This is a beginning. The world is waiting—and it needs you more than ever,” he told the graduates.

The University of Pretoria conferred the award in recognition of Amb Kamau’s decades-long contribution to international diplomacy, sustainable development, and the promotion of science-based policy.