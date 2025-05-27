AI for All: Inclusive Africa Conference to Spotlight Disability-Driven Tech

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – As Africa accelerates its digital transformation, a major regional summit is set to spotlight how artificial intelligence can power inclusion for millions of persons with disabilities across the continent.

The sixth edition of the Inclusive Africa Conference, hosted by nonprofit accessibility champion inABLE, will be held from June 3 to 5, 2025, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi.

The three-day event will bring together a global mix of tech giants, policymakers, innovators, and disability advocates under the theme: “Scaling Digital Accessibility through Innovation & Entrepreneurship.”

Confirmed participants include representatives from Google, Microsoft, Meta, Uber, Intuit, and the Mastercard Foundation, alongside African governments, civil society leaders, and a select group of entrepreneurs developing next-generation assistive technology. x

“In today’s increasingly digital world, accessibility is not a luxury or an afterthought but a fundamental human right and a critical foundation for full economic participation,” said Irene Mbari-Kirika, founder and executive director of inABLE.

The conference will feature a live pitch session where 15 emerging innovators will present their assistive tech solutions to potential funders and venture capitalists.

From accessible fintech platforms to AI-powered tools for education and mobility, the innovations reflect a fast-growing market aimed at breaking barriers for Africa’s estimated 80 million persons with disabilities.

The event will also coincide with the World Day for Assistive Technology, further emphasizing the urgent need for digital equity.

Crucially, this year’s summit follows the signing of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2025 by Kenyan President William Ruto earlier this month.

The landmark law provides a modern legal framework for disability rights in Kenya, aligning national policy with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Organizers say the new legislation will inform broader efforts to harmonize ICT accessibility policies across Africa.

Founded in 2020, the Inclusive Africa Conference has become a key platform for shaping Africa’s inclusive digital future.

The annual event has steadily grown in reach and influence, helping shift perceptions and policies around disability and tech access.

Past editions have contributed to tangible policy shifts, including Kenya’s first ICT Accessibility Standard (KS2952), co-developed by inABLE and the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

With AI reshaping nearly every sector—from financial services to public transport—advocates argue that ensuring inclusive design from the outset is not only ethical but economically smart.

“Disability-driven innovation is the next frontier of inclusive growth,” said Mbari-Kirika.

“We’re not just talking about access—we’re talking about opportunity, dignity, and a seat at the digital table for everyone.”