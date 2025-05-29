Connect with us

Aga Khan University Hospital inks deal to offer procedures costing up to Sh700,000 under SHA

NAIROBI,Kenya, May 28 — Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH), has signed a strategic agreement with the Social Health Authority to offer advanced medical procedures, including kidney transplants and heart surgeries, with no out-of-pocket costs.

Health Cabinet Secreatry Aden Duale signed the agreement with the facility’s CEO during an official ceremony at Aga Khan University’s Nairobi campus on Wedmesday. Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, the University’s Vice Chancellor, witnessed the signing.

Under the agreement, SHA will vet, assess and approve patients for specialised treatment in collaboration with the hospital.

Once approved, each case will be fully covered up to Sh700,000, which includes the surgery and necessary post-operative care as per SHA’s national care package.

SHA has committed to maintaining transparency in patient selection and to ensure timely communication with the hospital for seamless service delivery.

On its part, Aga Khan University Hospital will provide high-quality surgical and post-surgical care to all approved patients, in accordance with national clinical standards and protocols.

The hospital will also maintain detailed patient records, submit timely invoices in line with SHA’s financial and reporting requirements, and ensure follow-up care and aftercare as needed.

Additionally, AKUH will share regular progress and outcomes reports with SHA, including treatment statistics and procedural data.

“This partnership directly supports our commitment to Universal Health Coverage by making advanced medical care available to all Kenyans, regardless of their economic status,” said Duale.

“By partnering with reputable institutions like Aga Khan University Hospital and leveraging mechanisms such as the Patient Welfare Program, we are accelerating access to life-saving care for vulnerable citizens across the country.”

The partnership will also be strengthened by AKUH’s annual revolving Patient Welfare Program, which provides financial support for patients who would otherwise be unable to afford specialised care.

The initiative reflects AKUH’s longstanding commitment to equitable health access and social responsibility.

Aga Khan University Hospital CEO, Rashid Khalani said that the  collaboration reflects their commitment to giving back to society by delivering care to those most in need, while upholding world-class medical standards.

“Our facilities, technology, and highly trained specialists are aligned to ensure every patient receives quality treatment with dignity,” he said.

