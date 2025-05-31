AFRICOM still ‘very transparent’, Langley says amid casualty disclosure concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) remains committed to transparency despite a recent shift in how it reports casualty figures following airstrikes targeting Islamist militants in Somalia, a top US military official has said.

AFRICOM, which supports the Somali Federal Government in its fight against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group, has scaled back on publicly releasing casualty data—particularly civilian harm figures—citing “operational security” concerns.

In the past, the US military command regularly included casualty estimates in its press statements.

However, recent communications have omitted such details, drawing scrutiny from rights groups and observers monitoring civilian safety in conflict zones.

Speaking in an earlier interview with Capital News on Tuesday in Nairobi, AFRICOM Commander General Michael Langley reassured the public that the command remains committed to transparency.

General Langley defended the policy change, insisting the command is still transparent and continues to take civilian harm allegations seriously.

“We are still very transparent after strikes. Even on our website, we have a mechanism that allows anyone to register an allegation. We take it very seriously and investigate thoroughly,” Langley told Capital News.

“Our main concern is to be able to protect civilians—and it has been working.”

Langley emphasized that AFRICOM’s civilian harm allegation reporting system remains functional.

He explained that the system still allows anyone to visit the website and report any incident or allegation involving civilian harm.

“Our mechanism is in order. We still have the same feedback system that allows anyone to go on the website and say whether they’ve seen something or want to report an allegation of civilians being harmed,” he said.

In a follow-up virtual press briefing with journalists on Friday, Langley reiterated AFRICOM’s ongoing military support in the region, noting an uptick in the tempo of operations against terrorist elements.

“In East Africa, in support of the Somali Federal Government, the U.S. is actively pursuing and eliminating jihadists,” he said.

“At the request of the Somali Government, AFRICOM has conducted more than 25 airstrikes this year alone—double the number carried out last year.”

‘We prioritize protecting civilians’

Langley stressed that protecting civilians remains a top priority for the command.

“I must emphasize—we prioritize protecting civilians. That is our moral imperative,” he said.

“AFRICOM has the highest standards in the region when it comes to protecting civilians who may find themselves surrounded by conflict. We do everything possible to keep them safe.”

The latest airstrike against al-Shabaab was conducted in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia on May 24, 2025. The strike occurred approximately 40 miles northwest of Kismayo, Somalia.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militant group, along with ISIS affiliates, continues to wage a deadly insurgency against Somalia’s internationally recognized government.

The US maintains military presence in the Horn of Africa and conducts periodic airstrikes to degrade the group’s capabilities.