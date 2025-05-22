Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi released from Tanzania

He is in high spirits. The Commission and other partners are making arrangements to transfer him to Nairobi for medical attention – KNCHR

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has been released in Ukunda, Kwale after being deported from Tanzania where he had been detained.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Mwangi is to be transferred to Nairobi for treatment.

“He is in high spirits. The Commission and other partners are making arrangements to transfer him to Nairobi for medical attention,” KNCHR stated.

The release comes after the Kenyan government wrote a protest letter to the Tanzanian government over the lack of access to activist Boniface Mwangi following his arrest in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that since Mwangi’s arrest, consular officials were able to access him despite several requests.

It added that it was concerned about his health and well-being, as information about his whereabouts remained unknown.

“The Ministry notes that, despite several requests, officials of the Government of Kenya have been denied consular access and information to Mr. Mwangi. The Ministry is also concerned about his health, overall wellbeing and the absence of information regarding his detention,” the letter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read in part.

The ministry noted that his detention was against the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963), to which both the Republic of Kenya and the United Republic of Tanzania are State Parties, which allows consular officers to visit any national of the sending State who is in prison, custody or detention.

Kenya further demanded that Tanzanian authorities give expedited access to the activist by Consular officials or release him as international law dictates.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs respectfully urges the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to expeditiously and without delay facilitate consular access to or release of Mr. Mwangi, in accordance with international legal obligations and diplomatic norms,” the letter read.

