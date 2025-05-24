Absa Kenya Foundation Scales Up Mangrove Restoration to 350,000 Trees Across Kenya’s Coastline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MALINDI, May 24 – The Absa Kenya Foundation has launched the second phase of its coastal restoration programme at the Sabaki Estuary in Malindi, marking a major scale-up in its conservation efforts.

The new phase involves planting 200,000 additional mangrove trees, building on the 150,000 already planted in 2023 across Jomvu Kuu and Majoreni Forests in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

This initiative is part of the Foundation’s broader goal to plant and nurture 10 million trees across Kenya by 2032 under its Natural Resource Management pillar. The project focuses on restoring degraded water towers, marine ecosystems, and forest reserves along the country’s coastline. It also supports the Kenyan government’s national target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

The first phase of the project demonstrated that mangroves can achieve an impressive 80% survival rate when properly planted and maintained, reinforcing their viability as a long-term climate and environmental solution.

Speaking during the launch of the second phase, Absa Bank Kenya’s Chief Finance Officer, Yusuf Omari, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

“As an active force for good, we care about the communities around us and the environment in which we operate,” said Mr Omari. “Mangroves play a critical role in maintaining biodiversity, mitigating climate change, and protecting coastal communities from natural disasters. This initiative will not only enhance the natural beauty of our coastline but also provide benefits such as erosion control, improved water quality, and biodiversity conservation.”

Often referred to as the “lungs of the coastline,” mangroves are powerful carbon sinks that can absorb up to 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) annually. They also act as natural barriers against extreme weather events like storms and tsunamis, reducing wave energy and shielding coastal communities from potential devastation.

Community involvement remains a key component of Absa’s approach. The bank has previously partnered with grassroots organisations such as the Gazi Women Group in Kwale County, promoting inclusive green jobs and sustainable livelihoods including eco-tourism and small-scale aquaculture.

“Preserving and restoring mangroves can help create sustainable development pathways, fostering economic growth while safeguarding natural heritage,” added Mr Omari. “Planting mangrove trees is not a choice, but a necessity for the health of our planet and the well-being of future generations.”

To date, Absa Kenya Foundation has collaborated with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Community Forest Associations (CFAs), and local communities to support reforestation efforts in key catchment areas including the Aberdare Forest, Mau Complex, and Sorget Forest in Kericho County.