Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

8 suspects arrested in Kisii as NACADA seizes 134 drug-laced brooms

During the operation, the authoroty also seized two 90kg sacks of dried cannabis sativa.

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 14 – Eight suspects have been arrested in Nyakongo, Kisii as the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) seized134 suspected drug-laced brooms.

During the operation, the authoroty also seized two 90kg sacks of dried cannabis sativa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These operation follows the recent dismantling of a major drug distribution racket linked to a notorious drug baron in Kisii County just a month ago.

At the same time, in Oyugis, Homabay County, another operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals found in possession of suspected narcotics and contraband goods.

Recovered during the raid were 400 packets of uncustomed Supermatch cigarettes, 14 packets of Oris cigarettes, and cash in various denominations all suspected to be proceeds from the illicit trade.

Additionally, one suspect was found in possession of what is believed to be cannabis sativa.

The contraband cigarettes are thought to have been smuggled into the country without customs clearance, contravening revenue and trade regulations.

The suspects are currently being held at Oyugis Police Station pending further investigation.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt insists sugar factories not sold, only leased

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has firmly defended the government’s decision to lease state-owned sugar factories, assuring...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says at least 70 SMEs at ward level to receive Sh50,000 in grants to boost their businesses

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday said at least 70 SMEs in each of the 1.450 wards in the country will receive Sh50,000 in...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Illicit brew accounts for 60pc of all alcohol sold: Euromonitor Study

The study commissioned by the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya established that the government is losing Sh120 billion annually in foregone taxes, mostly because...

18 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Dominican Republic sign landmark pact on evacuation and repatriation of wounded officers in Haiti

The agreement, which also covers the dignified handling of remains and logistical access through Dominican territory, was signed during the first-ever political consultations between...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Daystar University Dean school of Nursing calls for greater investment in nurses’ well-being to boost productivity

Dr. Njuguna identified the workplace environment as a critical factor in a nurse’s performance and mental health.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoH urges CoG to submit verified UHC staff returns for May payroll processing

The statement came as hundreds of UHC staff took to the streets of Nairobi demanding permanent employment, payment of outstanding gratuities, and salary equalization.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Funding crisis derails confirmation of over 20,000 intern teachers

TSC Director of Finance, Cheptumo Ayabei, confirmed the Commission is not in a position to convert the intern teachers to permanent status due to...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Our eyes will remain on delivery, not political rhetoric: Kindiki

Kindiki cautioned critics to brace for a “political showdown” in 2027, confident that the administration’s track record will vindicate its agenda.

20 hours ago