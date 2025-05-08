Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

8 people injured in Njoro-Molo Road accident hospitalised in Elburgon and Nakuru

Kenya Red Cross confirmed its first responders provided first aid and psycho-social support services to those affected.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – Eight people who sustained injuries during last night road traffic accident along the Njoro-Molo road have been moved to Elburgon Hospital and Nakuru Provincial General Hospital.

The accident which involved a 14-seater vehicle and a lorry left at least 12 people dead.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenya Red Cross confirmed its first responders provided first aid and psycho-social support services to those affected.

Police accident occurred after the driver of the matatu had lost control, leading to the collusion with the lorry.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says govt committed to uplifting mama mboga, small scale traders

Kindiki said the groups will receive adequate support through comprehensive policy, legislative, and financial interventions by the government. 

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Body of Kasipul MP Were flown to Homa Bay ahead of tomorrow’s burial

The arrival at Kabunde Airstrip marked an emotional moment as family members, colleagues, and constituents gathered to receive the late lawmaker.

19 hours ago

Africa

Kenya seeks to establish secondary KQ hub in Accra to boost West African connectivity

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir made the request during an official visit to Accra

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF officers engage communities in Laikipia

KDF said the move is part of the continued efforts to strengthen civil-military relations and support community development.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Aroko accuses Governor Wanga of orchestrating his summons in MP Were murder probe

Aroko denied any involvement in the assassination and maintained his innocence, saying he was ready to cooperate with investigators.

22 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Mudavadi, Rubio Push for Stronger Kenya – US Trade ties

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also briefed Rubio on ongoing peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches Kenya National Public Health Institute

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has launched the Kenya National Public Health Institute to boost disease prevention, Universal Health...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10 supects linked to murder of MP Were arrested

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja stated that the firearm used in the crime has also been recovered.

23 hours ago