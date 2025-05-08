8 people injured in Njoro-Molo Road accident hospitalised in Elburgon and Nakuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – Eight people who sustained injuries during last night road traffic accident along the Njoro-Molo road have been moved to Elburgon Hospital and Nakuru Provincial General Hospital.

The accident which involved a 14-seater vehicle and a lorry left at least 12 people dead.

Kenya Red Cross confirmed its first responders provided first aid and psycho-social support services to those affected.

Police accident occurred after the driver of the matatu had lost control, leading to the collusion with the lorry.