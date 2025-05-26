Connect with us

Sakaja Sponsors 47 Imams for Hajj Pilgrimage

The group was flagged off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where the religious leaders expressed deep gratitude to the Governor.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – A group of over 47 imams from underprivileged areas in Nairobi has departed for Mecca to perform Hajj, the sacred Islamic pilgrimage, marking a significant spiritual milestone in their lives.

The journey has been made possible through the full sponsorship of Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, who covered all travel and accommodation costs for the clerics.

The group was flagged off at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where the religious leaders expressed deep gratitude to the Governor.

Speaking during the send-off, Ustadh Hassan Ally Amin, Chair of the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya, emphasized the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage:

“We are privileged by Allah to go and worship Him. We thank the Governor for his gesture in supporting this group. This is an honour and an important journey for every Muslim.”

He added that Hajj is not merely a physical journey, but a profound act of humility, devotion, and reflection that reinforces the core tenets of Islam and the unity of the global Muslim community.

“If you can’t say thank you to people who have done well to you, you can’t say thank you to Allah. That is why we are grateful for the Governor’s gesture in helping us embark on this important journey,” he said.

The group of imams came from various parts of Nairobi, including Kibera, Majengo, Maringo, Utawala, among others

Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it. It represents a deeply spiritual journey of faith, equality, and submission to Allah.

