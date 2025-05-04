Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

4 Police Officers charged with murder of Baby Pendo, 39 protestors

This marks the first time that officers have been charged under the International Crimes Act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Four Police officers have been charged with the 2017 murder of baby Pendo and 39 other protestors.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved charges against them while dropping charges against the remaining officers after reviewing their files.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among those facing prosecution is John Chengo Masha, who has been charged with serious offenses, including murder and crimes against humanity under the International Crimes Act.

He also faces a separate charge of rape.

According to prosecutors, Masha failed to take reasonable measures to prevent officers under his command from entering victims’ homes, where they reportedly beat residents with rungus and raped at least six women.

Lina Kogei was also charged with murder in connection with events that took place on August 12, 2017

It is further alleged that officers involved in the operation extorted money from the victims.

This marks the first time that officers have been charged under the International Crimes Act, a significant step in the pursuit of justice for victims of police brutality and human rights abuses.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Nancy Baraza Panel on gender-based violence to hold county forum from May 12 to May 28

In forming the team, President William Ruto pointed to the increasing cases of GBV and femicide, which have continued to cause immense physical, emotional,...

3 hours ago

World

Trump says he won’t seek a third term

Trump, 78, has previously said that he was "not joking" about wanting to serve a third, or even fourth, term as US president.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Shoe Hurled at President Ruto During Migori Rally in Major Security Breach

A video circulating online shows a dusty shoe striking the president’s left hand before falling.

17 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Vows Justice for Slain MP Were

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto has assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for the killers...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspects linked to MP Were’s murder arrested

According to the National Police Service, the suspects who were positively placed on the crime scene were arrested following an operation on Sunday.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale urges Uhuru to give President Ruto space

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to give President William Ruto space to deliver...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hosts opposition leaders at his Wamunyoro home

The meeting came even as momentum builds toward unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends UDA-ODM pact for unity

The head of state inidcated that the agreement goes beyond the next election.

22 hours ago