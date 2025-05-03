3-judge bench directs petitioners in case to remove Supreme Court judges to serve respondents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – A three-judge bench has directed petitioners challenging the removal of seven judges of the supreme court to serve their applications to all respondents.

Justices Bahati Mwamuye, Lawrence Mugambi and Charles Kairuki issued directions when the matter came up for mention before them.

They said that all parties should file and serve their responses and authorities and the matter be mentioned on July 4 to confirm compliance.

The petitioners include the deputy Chief justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu among other petitioners.

The petition seeks the removal of seven judges of the supreme court including Chief Justice Martha Koome in a case filed by lawyer Nelson Havi, Dari limited and Ahmed Nasir Abdullahi.