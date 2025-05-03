Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Garissa Law Courts/FILE

County News

3 arraigned over murder of 17-year-old girl who refused forced marriage in Wajir

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Wednesday said that Mohammed Kassim Tiffow, Mussa Sheikh Ahmed, and Adan Mohammed Ahmed are expected to take a plea on murder charges before Justice John Onyiego.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7– Three suspects linked to the brutal killing of a 17-year-old girl who allegedly refused to marry a 55-year-old man in Wajir have been arraigned at the Garissa High Court.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Wednesday said that Mohammed Kassim Tiffow, Mussa Sheikh Ahmed, and Adan Mohammed Ahmed are expected to take a plea on murder charges before Justice John Onyiego.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The trio is accused of burning to death Gaala Adan in March 2025.

On March 29, the National Police Service (NPS) arrested the suspects, including the man said to be the intended husband, in connection with the incident.

In a statement, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said police were finalizing preparations to arraign the suspects.

“While investigators must be allowed to piece together all the circumstances that led to this tragic death without prejudice, the NPS deeply regrets the loss of life and extends its condolences to the victim’s family,” said Nyaga.

He urged the public to reject harmful cultural practices and allow children to enjoy their childhood without fear or coercion.

Nyaga also reaffirmed the service’s commitment to upholding law and order and protecting vulnerable members of society.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) condemned the killing, describing it as a horrifying example of gender-based violence and calling for urgent intervention.

“Forced marriages are illegal. We call on law enforcement to act swiftly and ensure justice for this young girl,” said the commission in a statement.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), through its president, Faith Odhiambo, also condemned the incident and stressed the need for prompt and decisive action.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2 additional suspects arrested in connection to Kasipul’s MP Were’s murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday confirmed the arrests of Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, also known as Abdul Rashid, and Dennis Sewe Munyasi.

13 minutes ago

Top stories

Belgian teens, Vietnamese and Kenyan to pay Sh1mn fine in ant smuggling case

Belgian teenagers Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 19, along with Vietnamese national Duh Hung Nguyen and Kenyan Dennis Ng’ang’a, were each handed similar...

1 hour ago

County News

Indian national arrested in Iten for possession of pharmaceutical products

NAIROBI,Kenya,May 7— Police have apprehended an Indian in possession of assorted pharmaceutical products from his house in Iten Town. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

UHC medics to resume duty after MoH-Governors resolve payroll impasse

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Healthcare workers employed under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program are expected to resume duty after the Ministry of...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Requiem Mass for Slain Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Set for Wednesday

The funeral planning committee announced that the slain lawmaker’s body will be flown to Kabunde Airstrip on Thursday for a public viewing. He is...

12 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome picks 3-judges to hear petitions barring her ouster

The appointment of the three judges comes after Justice Mugambi directed that the file be taken to the Chief Justice Koome for the empanelment...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry to transfer UHC staff payroll to counties from July 1

A statement jointly signed by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga and CoG CEO Mary Mwiti confirmed that the Ministry said the transfer will...

19 hours ago

Africa

Kenya and Tunisia Set to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Trade and Cooperation

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Inaugural Kenya–Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which is expected to provide a critical platform for advancing...

21 hours ago