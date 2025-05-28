Connect with us

Crime Scene tape.

crime

28 suspects detained, 22 cars recovered as police uncover motor vehicle theft Syndicate

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects were involved in various forms of car theft, including car hire scams, theft from parking lots, robbery with violence, and carjackings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – 28 suspects are being detained by police following a multi-agency security operation that uncovered a motor vehicle theft syndicate.

22 stolen vehicles were recovered by the DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and Operations Action Team during the operation that targeted 10 counties flagged as hotspots for motor vehicle theft.

The counties include Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Nairobi, Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, and Bungoma

“This alarming trend has resulted in substantial losses for vehicle owners, negatively impacting the economy through increased insurance claims and unpaid loans held by financial institutions,” the DCI stated.

The DCI revealed that some of the recovered vehicles had already been sold to unsuspecting buyers within the country, while others were smuggled across borders into Uganda and Tanzania.

“To curb motor vehicles theft and enhance personal and vehicle security, the DCI urge Kenyans to adopt the following measures: install Anti-theft Devices, park in secure locations, verify Car Hire Clients, be vigilant on the road, and verify vehicle documents,” a DCI’s statement read.

By Phineas Munene

