Kenya

20 injured, 40 households affected in Kibera fire incident

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but emergency response teams were quick to arrive at the scene, helping prevent further damage and injuries.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – At least 20 people were injured and about 40 households affected in a fire that broke out early Saturday morning in the Makina area of Kibera.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the injured were attended to in collaboration with Eagle Hospital, while firefighters from the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, supported by local residents, managed to contain the blaze.

Authorities are yet to issue an official update on the cause of the fire or the extent of property loss, although unconfirmed reports suggest there may have been casualties.

