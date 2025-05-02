2 UoN students charged with defrauding Rwandese of Sh15mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Two University of Nairobi students have been charged with defrauding a Rwandese of Sh15 million.

Jesus Godoua and Judith Mbatha are said to have obtained money from Tuyishime Grace by pretending that they were in a position to assist her trade in Binance.

The first accused is a National of Central Republic while his co-accused is a Kenyan National.

The said transaction according to the prosecution was conducted at Nairobi Serena Hotel.

The trial court directed that they be remanded at the Central police station until May 28 when the court will deliver its ruling on bail and bond.





