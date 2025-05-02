2 additional suspects arrested in connection to Kasipul’s MP Were’s murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7– Detectives have apprehended two more suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were a week ago.

The legislator was shot dead on April 30 in a suspected targeted assassination near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday confirmed the arrests of Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, also known as Abdul Rashid, and Dennis Sewe Munyasi.

Following their arrest, DCI stated that the suspects led investigators to Odhiambo’s residence, where two pistols—a Retay Falcon and a Sarsilmaz—were recovered.

Officers also seized nine rounds of 9mm ammunition during the operation.

In addition to the firearms, detectives recovered a bag and footwear believed to match items worn by one of the suspects at the scene of the shooting.



All recovered items have been submitted for forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

The agency thanked family and friends of the late MP Were, as well as members of the public, for their continued support and provision of information related to the incident.

The DCI has appealed to anyone with further information to contact the nearest police station or reach out via toll-free numbers 999, 112, or #FichuaKwaDCI (0800 722 203).

It reassured the public of its commitment to ensuring justice is served, promising to issue further updates as the investigation progresses.

The arrest comes two days after four suspects linked to the murder of the Kasipul MP were arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts, but no charges were formally read to them.

They include William Imoli Shighali, alias Omar Shakur, Douglas Muchiri Wambugu, David Mihigo

Magistrate Irene Gichobi granted the prosecution 30 days to complete investigations.

The prosecution said the time will help trace more suspects, including a police officer believed to have coordinated the hit using a mobile line registered under a false identity.

Police say Imoli, who allegedly fired the fatal shots was arrested in Roysambu with two other suspects before leading detectives to Hikal’s house, where a suspected getaway car was recovered.

The prosecution has said it is analyzing CCTV footage in which Imoli is seen trailing the MP in town while carrying a bag believed to have hidden the gun.

He was also wearing police boots found at Hikal’s residence. Searches uncovered ammunition, teargas canisters, police uniforms, over $4,800, and several phones.

Postmortem results by Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor confirmed the MP died from excessive bleeding after being shot five times in the chest. Investigators believe the murder was orchestrated by a well-funded criminal network.

More suspects, including a boda boda rider who aided in the escape, are being pursued.

Police have described the case as complex, with more operations planned in Homa Bay and other counties.