Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prof. Makau Mutua.

NATIONAL NEWS

2 activists seek to nullify Makau Mutua’s appointment as President Ruto’s Advisor

According to Dr Bejamin Magare and Eliud Matindi, the office of the Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs is not established by the Constitution or by national legislation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Two activists have filed a petition seeking to nullify the appointment of Makau Mutua as President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs.

According to Dr Benjamin Magare and Eliud Matindi, the office of the Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs is not established by the Constitution or by national legislation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They now want the appointment quashed and Mutua ordered to reimburse public money received so far for the said position.

They contended that in the absence of a fair competition and meritorious process, the President was not authorized under the Constitution, to appoint Makau to the post.

“The President’s act of appointing the 2nd Respondent as is therefore a contravention of the Constitution, hence invalid,” the court papers read.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Massive Budget Cuts Throw Health Sector into Disarray, Threaten HIV Programmes, SHIF Rollout

The alarming shortfall was revealed in budget documents tabled before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Health by Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma...

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall clamps Freemasons’ Hall over Sh19mn land rate arrears

The enforcement operation, led by Revenue Team Leader Suzanne Silantoi and Chief Officer for Revenue Lydia Mathia, is part of a wider county campaign...

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Western Kenya MPs threaten court action to halt Nzoia Sugar lease

The leaders accused the Ministry of Agriculture of flouting court orders, sidelining stakeholders, and handing over a vital public asset through a process shrouded...

25 minutes ago

Kenya

Naivas dismisses City Hall closure mandate, terms expired products claim as false

Without naming individuals, the company alleged that the false claims and closure threats may be part of a broader campaign to extort the business.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki assures govt to resettle Maai Mahiu families affected by last year’s floods

The DP said the government had already identified land on which to resettle the families with the only hindrance being the quoted price.

43 minutes ago

Kenya

NPSC begins Interviews to promote 132 senior police officers

NPSC Chief Executive Officer Peter Leley said the exercise, which began on Tuesday, will conclude next week on Thursday.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CA, Safaricom, Airtel barred from initiating internet shutdown in GenZ demo suit

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The High Court has ordered the Communications Authority of Kenya, Safaricom, Airtel from initiating any form of internet shutdown...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IPOA calls for public inquiry into wave of abductions, cite pattern of rights violations

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan urged Parliament to lead the establishment of an official inquiry to uncover the identities and networks behind the alleged human...

2 hours ago