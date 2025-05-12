Connect with us

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Capital Health

12 African countries agree to enhance partnership to tackle disease outbreaks

NAIROBI, May 25 (Xinhua) — Twelve African countries on Friday resolved to intensify cross-border collaborations to respond, prevent, and control disease outbreaks such as mpox and other health emergencies.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Angola, Burundi, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, Sao Tome Principe, South Sudan, Zambia, Kenya, the Republic of the Congo, and the Central African Republic will work with development partners, civil society organizations, and other health experts from across Africa who committed to an agreement at a regional meeting held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. According to a statement released by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the agreement will further help streamline cross-border transmission challenges, data-sharing mechanisms among countries, and the movement of affected populations.

The Africa CDC reported that the continent has recorded over 16,398 confirmed mpox cases and 1,180 deaths in 22 countries as of Feb. 10. “The regional nature of the mpox outbreak demands a collective solution. That is why this gathering is so crucial — it is not only a forum for exchanging knowledge but also a springboard for collective action,” said Otim Patrick Ramadan, acting regional manager for emergency response at the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa. Ramadhan said the health agency looks forward to continuing its work with member states and partners to build on the gains made and meet persistent challenges head-on.

Linda Mobula, World Bank senior health specialist in the DRC, said epidemics do not have borders, hence the need to reinforce cross-border collaboration and coordination. “An agreement is therefore critically important to drive political momentum, reinforce the enabling environment, and strengthen governance,” Mobula added.

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Africa CDC, the WHO, and other partners, including the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Organization for Migration, convened the meeting to facilitate political engagement, technical discussions, and cross-border cooperation among stakeholders. 

