10 supects linked to murder of MP Were arrested

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja stated that the firearm used in the crime has also been recovered.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ten suspects are now in police custody over the fatal shooting of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were, the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, confirmed on Thursday.

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation, Kanja revealed that a firearm believed to have been used in the killing — a Sarsilmaz pistol — was recovered at the home of one of the suspects.

Ballistic analysis has since confirmed that the weapon was used to shoot the legislator on April 30, 2025.

“This critical piece of evidence not only identifies the weapon used in this heinous act but also reveals its involvement in a series of other criminal activities,” Kanja said during a press briefing at the National Police Service headquarters.

“Specifically, the same firearm has been implicated in three separate robbery incidents across Nairobi and Kiambu Counties, with the most recent crime occurring on April 26, 2025.”

The Kasipul legislator was gunned down at around 7:40 PM while seated in his white Toyota Crown along Ngong Road, near the City Mortuary roundabout.

He was shot at close range by a gunman on a motorcycle while his vehicle was stopped at a red light.

His driver and bodyguard, who escaped unharmed, rushed him to Nairobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A team from the DCI Homicide Bureau, supported by forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, immediately launched investigations, collecting vital evidence including surveillance footage, a vehicle linked to the suspects, and proceeds believed to be connected to the crime.

The bodyguard and driver were initially taken in for questioning as detectives retraced the MP’s final movements from Parliament to the scene of the shooting.

An autopsy conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor revealed that Were sustained five gunshot wounds, all from the left side of his body.

Two bullets were recovered from his body, while a third was found in the car.
All were submitted for forensic analysis.

Four suspects directly linked to the crime scene were arrested and presented before the JKIA Law Courts on May 5, where detectives secured 30 days to detain them for further investigations.

The case is set for mention on June 5.

Two other suspects led investigators to a house where the Sarsilmaz pistol and a Retay Falcon pistol were found, along with a bag and footwear that matched those worn by one of the assailants on the day of the shooting.

Forensic examination of the items is ongoing.

The final two suspects were arrested just a day ago, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to ten.

Some of them are believed to be members of the notorious “Mjahidini” gang, linked to armed robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area

“This progress demonstrates the NPS’s commitment to resolving this case with the highest standards of professionalism and diligence,” said Kanja.

“We will continue to pursue all leads, analyse forensic evidence, and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.”

He also thanked members of the public and Were’s family for their cooperation and urged anyone with further information to reach out to the police through their toll-free lines.

