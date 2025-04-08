Zubeidah, Yvonne Okwara Face Off in Kenya Editors’ Guild Presidential Race as Campaigns Officially Kick Off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – The race for the top seat at the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) is heating up, with incumbent President Zubeidah Kananu set to defend her position against veteran broadcaster Yvonne Okwara in a highly anticipated contest that could reshape the Guild’s leadership.

In an official notice released by KEG’s Returning Officer, Advocate Sophie Kaibiria, the Guild confirmed that all nominations for the 2025 elections have been reviewed and validated under the KEG Constitution and Elections Policy Guidelines dated 3rd March 2025.

The elections, scheduled for 12th April 2025, will see members elect leaders across several key roles, including President, Vice President, Council Members, and Trustees.

Kananu, who currently holds the top office, is seeking a second term. Her challenger, Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara, brings with her a formidable reputation in broadcast journalism, setting the stage for a compelling contest between two of the country’s most recognisable media figures.

In uncontested positions, Francis Openda has been declared Vice President-elect, while Linda Bach (Print Media), Kenfrey Kiberenge (Online Media), and Millicent Awuor (Television) have secured their seats on the Council after emerging as the sole validly nominated candidates in their respective categories.

The Radio slot will be a two-horse race between Toepista Nabusoba and Agnes Mwangangi, while in the Academia category, Nathan Nayere Masambu will face off against Dr Julius Ombui Bosire.

Meanwhile, Martin Masai, Ruth Nesoba, and Mbugua Ng’ang’a have all been confirmed as Trustees, having been validly nominated without opposition.

According to the Elections Guidelines, all unopposed candidates have been duly declared elected to the Council, marking a significant step toward finalising the next leadership team.

With the campaign period now officially underway and set to close on 11th April at midnight, candidates have been reminded to conduct their campaigns within the bounds of KEG’s Elections Code of Ethics.

As the countdown to election day begins, Guild members are being urged to remain actively engaged, champion professional standards, and reinforce the values of accountability and editorial independence that KEG stands for.