Africa

Zimbabwe to scrap tariffs on US goods as it faces 18% Trump levy

The move comes days after Trump imposed 18% tariffs on Zimbabwean exports to the US.

Published

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced he will suspend tariffs on goods imported from the US in an attempt to build a “positive relationship” with President Donald Trump’s administration.

“This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States,” Mnangagwa said on X.

Zimbabwe has had strained diplomatic relations with the US since it adopted a controversial land policy about 25 years ago, and because of its poor human rights record.

Trade between the two countries amounted to only $111.6m (£86.6m) in 2024, US government data shows.

The US exported goods worth $43.8m to Zimbabwe in 2024, up 10.6% from the previous year, while imports were down 41% to $67.8m.

Zimbabwean political analyst Tendai Mbanje told AFP news agency that the decision would not result in substantial economic benefits for Zimbabwe and would would only benefit the US.

Prominent Zimbabwean journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono said the president appeared to be trying to “appease” the Trump administration.

Mnangawa possibly hopes that the administration would lift sanctions imposed on him, but it was a “long shot”, he added on X.

