World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis’ Final Farewell

April 26 – Hundreds of thousands of mourners have gathered in Vatican City and lined the streets of Rome on Saturday to bid a final farewell to Pope Francis, who will be remembered for championing the rights of migrants and the poor, as well as his efforts to reshape the Catholic Church.

Kenya’s president William Ruto is among world leaders attending the Pope’s funeral in Rome.

The funeral Mass is being held on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the Church’s most sacred sites, with more than 50 world leaders and 11 reigning monarchs in attendance. Expected guests include US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., leader of the world’s largest Catholic nation.

The Vatican has made preparations for as many as 250,000 people to fill St. Peter’s Square, with another million anticipated to line the 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) procession route from Vatican City to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, where Pope Francis will be laid to rest.

Around the world, an estimated 1.4 billion Catholics are expected to watch the funeral of the first Latin American pope, who passed away at the age of 88 following a stroke on Easter Monday. His death came just a day after he had appeared in St. Peter’s Square to bless the faithful.

Over the past week, nearly 250,000 mourners paid their respects to the pope as his body lay in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica. His coffin was sealed on Friday evening during a liturgical rite conducted by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, the Church’s acting head.

On Saturday morning, as sunlight gleams off the massive travertine columns of St. Peter’s Square, the funeral Mass will begin with the chant, sung in Latin: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”

A Bible reading will be delivered in English, followed by a “Prayer of the Faithful” in various languages, including French, Arabic, Portuguese, Polish, German, and Mandarin—symbolic of the pope’s global outreach.

The Mass will feature a homily, communion, and conclude with a final commendation and farewell. Pope Francis personally approved the day’s proceedings back in June 2024, with a focus on simplicity and humility—values he championed throughout his papacy. The Vatican emphasized that the funeral should reflect his identity as a pastor and disciple of Christ, not a powerful worldly figure.

Francis, who chose his papal name in honour of St. Francis of Assisi, sought to reflect his own commitment to the homeless and disadvantaged. True to his wishes, a group of poor and needy individuals will be present on the steps leading to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore to pay their final respects before his burial.

The pope’s procession will wind through the streets of Rome, passing landmarks such as Piazza Venezia and the Colosseum, as mourners line the route. The pope will be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore, the first pope in more than three centuries to be interred at the historic church, with the burial ceremony conducted privately.

Pope Francis, elected in 2013, was the first Latin American pope and the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic Church. He made significant strides in promoting social justice and women’s roles within the Church. His 12-year papacy was marked by efforts to address the Catholic Church’s clerical sexual abuse scandals, though some critics argue more action is needed.

Throughout his leadership, the pope faced divisions within the Church, particularly over issues such as same-sex relationships. He famously declared, “Who am I to judge?” when asked about sexual orientation, but also upheld the Church’s stance on homosexuality.

Pope Francis also clashed with the Trump administration on immigration policies and criticized the use of theology to justify its stance. One of his last meetings was with Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday.

As the cardinals prepare to convene in conclave to select the next pope, debates are expected between those seeking to continue the progressive path set by Francis and those advocating for a return to more traditional values.

Many of the faithful who gathered in Vatican City this week expressed their admiration for the pope’s transformative leadership. “He opened many doors,” said Laura Grund, a Catholic from Leipzig, Germany. “The Church is now more open.”

Sister Luisa, a nun from Munich, reflected on his simple, compassionate nature. “He was a very simple man, who loved other people,” she said. “We feel very blessed, but also deep sorrow.”