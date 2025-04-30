Workers call on President Ruto to increase minimum wage ahead of Labour Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, April 30 – Hotel workers in the Nyanza region are appealing to President William Ruto to consider implementing a salary increase, citing economic hardships and stagnant wages over the past two years.

Chadwick Oloto, the Nyanza regional branch secretary of the Kenya Hotel and Allied Workers Union, said hotel employees across the country are grappling with numerous challenges, including poor pay and job insecurity.

“As leaders representing hotel workers, we fully understand the pain they are going through,” Oloto told journalists in Kisumu on April 30, ahead of Labour Day celebrations.

He urged President Ruto and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli to use the national platform on Labour Day to address the plight of hotel workers.

“President Ruto and Atwoli, please take tomorrow’s occasion to speak for hotel workers. Many are earning as little as Sh10,000 a month—an amount that can no longer sustain basic needs in today’s economy,” he said.

Oloto also raised concerns about hostile working conditions, accusing some hotel managements of frustrating workers and even dismissing those who join unions.

He called on Atwoli to remain steadfast in advocating for all workers, regardless of their sectors or affiliations.

“You are our voice. Do not neglect any sector—stand up and fight for all workers,” Oloto urged.

The union is now demanding a 40 percent salary increment, up from the 15 percent adjustment granted two years ago.