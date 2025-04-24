Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Wetang’ula to represent Kenya at Pope Francis’ funeral in Vatican

Speaking as he led a group of Members of the National Assembly in offering their condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature in Nairobi, Wetang’ula said President William Ruto had nominated him to represent Kenya at the solemn event.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula is set to depart the country on Thursday evening to attend the funeral of the late Pope Francis, scheduled for Saturday at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Speaking as he led a group of Members of the National Assembly in offering their condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature in Nairobi, Wetang’ula said President William Ruto had nominated him to represent Kenya at the solemn event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wetang’ula, a devout Catholic, mourned the late Pope as a man who dedicated his life to humanity and peaceful coexistence.

“In my communication to the House, when we observed a minute of silence, I quoted one of his profound statements: ‘The world is like a public hospital that heals wounds but wounds hearts.’ He stood for building bridges between people and communities, not erecting walls. We may not have a perfect world, but we need one where everyone is a brother or sister, regardless of background, religion, or social status,” stated Wetang’ula.

ODM leader Raila Odinga recalled how the late Pope touched many lives and how his passing has impacted generations.

“He was a very gentle person who struggled in prayer for the world. Each time there was trouble anywhere, he was a voice of reason. He spoke for the downtrodden and the weakest among us, and he stood firmly against injustice,” Odinga said.

Describing him as a true representative of Christianity, Odinga noted that the Pope’s death was a huge loss to humanity.

“I hope the Catholic Church gets another Pope like him. I am not a Catholic, but I am a Christian and a friend of Catholics. That is why we are all deeply pained by the loss of Pope Francis. As the Speaker said, he was the first Pope from the Global South and exemplified the spirit of hope, reconciliation, and compassion,” he added.

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Hubertus interpreted the Pope’s legacy through a spiritual lens, saying that the Lord does not choose someone to do His work based on qualifications but on the mercy He has for them.

“That principle didn’t apply only to himself; it extended to those around him. Many of the people he surrounded himself with were wounded, distant from Christ, yet he showed them mercy, appointed them, worked with them, and helped lift them from crisis,” stated the Nuncio.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mathematics to remain compulsory in primary and Secondary Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has clarified that Mathematics will remain compulsory in primary and secondary schools. According to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) ‘Permissionless, borderless’ – How Bitcoin is boosting financial inclusion in Nairobi’s Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – A Nairobi-based cryptocurrency company is using Bitcoin to transform economic life in Kibera — Africa’s largest informal settlement —...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA unveils Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework to tackle rising alcohol and drug abuse crisis

According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, this marks a pivotal shift from punitive measures to a holistic, community-driven approach in combating addiction.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly to consider Senate request to withdraw Motorcycle Regulation Bill, 2023

Wetangula informed Members that the Senate had officially sought to halt further consideration of the Bill, which was sponsored by Kakamega County Senator, Boni...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

(WATCH) Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute and guard of honour

President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with a 21-gun salute at the...

4 hours ago

crime

Quartet in illegal live Queen Ant trafficking case to be sentenced on May 7

Possession of any wildlife specimen or trophy without a permit is a criminal offence in Kenya, punishable by a minimum fine of roughly $10,000...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

(WATCH) President Ruto holds bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping in China

BEIJING, China April 24 – President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with...

4 hours ago

crime

Police arrest suspected burglars behind multi-million theft in Embakasi

Preliminary investigations show that a group of individuals armed with crude weapons gained entry by cutting through the iron sheet roof, strategically accessing the...

5 hours ago