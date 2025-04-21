Wetangula mourns Pope Francis as ‘a beacon of humility, compassion, and social justice’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has paid tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as “a beacon of humility, compassion, and social justice” who touched lives across the world through his devotion to God and humanity.

In a note following the Pope’s death on Monday, Wetangula hailed Pope Francis for his unwavering advocacy for the poor, his tireless pursuit of peace, and his enduring call for unity.

“Through his words and actions, he embodied Christ’s teachings of love, mercy, and forgiveness, championing the dignity of every human being, regardless of race, nationality, or status,” Wetangula noted.

The 88-year-old pontiff passed away Monday morning at his residence in the Vatican. Pope Francis dies a month after five-week hospitalization

The Speaker also praised the late pope’s reformist leadership, saying it reinvigorated the Church’s mission and brought it closer to the faithful through inclusivity, dialogue, and shared responsibility.

“His leadership brought bold reforms and renewed the Church’s mission of inclusivity, dialogue, and shared responsibility,” he said.

Wetangula cited Pope Francis’ influential writings—Evangelii Gaudium and Fratelli Tutti—as enduring guides that continue to challenge believers to be instruments of peace and fraternity. Ruto mourns Pope Francis, hails his commitment to inclusivity and justice

He also highlighted the pope’s devotion to Marian spirituality and the Eucharist, which he said deepened the faith of millions.

“Pope Francis reminded us that the Church must be a ‘field hospital’—a place of healing, hope, and compassion. His life of service leaves a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire generations to walk in the path of Christ,” Wetangula said.