Wetangula Bans EALA MP Falhada Iman from Parliament for 90 Days Over Brawl With Umi Harun

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Falhada Decow has been suspended from accessing the precincts of Parliament for 90 days following a violent altercation that unfolded between her and Orange Democratic Movement Nominated MP Umulkher Harun.

The decision followed a review of video footage and incident reports related to the altercation, which took place on parliamentary grounds and has since gone viral on social media.

Speaker Wetangula issued a directive suspending the unhindered access of the Former Nominated Senator from Parliament as a former sitting member.

“In the meantime, Hon Falhada is precluded from accessing the precincts of Parliament for 90 days save on the day and time when she will deliver her written explanation to the Speaker in which case she must be escorted by Sergeant at Arms,” he ruled.

Although Decow is a member of the East African Legislative Assembly and not an MP in the Kenyan National Assembly, Wetang’ula emphasized that her behavior within the precincts of Parliament must still meet the standards expected of all elected officials.

The National Assembly Speaker ordered the EALA MP to submit a formal written explanation to both the Speaker and the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson by 5 p.m. on Monday.

“The EALA MP doesn’t have a platform to express herself before this house and in this regard I order that the member express herself in writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly and PSC Chairperson by 5pm on Monday,” Wetangula directed.

Speaker Wetangula said the conduct of the EALA legislator was ‘undignified’ and brought disrepute to the institution.

“It’s therefore regrettable that having been accorded such privileges, the Hon. Falhada conducted herself in an undignified manner. Having reviewed the video and incident report, the violent altercation between the two cast Parliament in bad light and is likely to adversely affect the dignity of Parliament,” Wetangula stated.

He also touched on concerns regarding the recording of the altercation, revealing that preliminary claims suggest a sitting MP may have filmed the incident saying the involved lawmaker will face consequences.

“The video recording is claimed to have been done by a sitting MP of this House. Should the claims be ascertained, it will also attract sanctions under the Powers and Privileges Act,” he warned.

“I urge members to resist the temptation of falling into such abhorrent behavior.”

Issuing an apology on the floor of the house, the ODM Nominated MP disclosed that they were having an afternoon cup of tea at the parliament garden where she inquired why the EALA MP was insulting her and her extended family on the social media and public forums.

“I was seeking audience with her to find the truth not anticipating that she would throw a cup of tea at me an incident that blindsided me.At the spur of the moment what was supposed to be a normal conversation turned ugly,” Harun said.

“I wish to sincerely apologize to this house for the incident and regret yesterdays events. In my 28 years of life, I have never been involved in any fight and I feel bad for what happened as a member of this house and a Muslim woman,” she added.

The ODM Nominated MP raised issues with the move by Tigania East MP Mpuri Aburi for recording the video which she lamented has become a public humiliation for her and one of her lowest moments.

“I wish to express disappointment by those who took advantage of the unfortunate incident and decided to record and share to the public one of my lowest moments in life, especially as a woman…This reality calls us to extend arms of embrace instead of public humiliation,” Harun noted.

Despite the apology,Speaker Wetangula expressed the ODM Nominated MP is still not off the hook until the investigation on the matter is concluded.

“Once I hear from Falhada and we get a full investigation report you still are not off the hook both you and whoever did the recording will get some further directions,” he stated.

“The issue of recording is being investigated by the parliamentary police and I don’t want to have any presumption as to who it was. Once the report comes, you will get communication.”