Suna East MP Junet Mohammed (ODM), who doubles up as the Minority Leader in the National Assembly

NATIONAL NEWS

We need urgent reforms at TSC, Junet says

Junet criticized the TSC leadership, citing concerns over stalled teacher promotions and a lack of new teacher recruitment.

Published

MIGORI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, has called for immediate reforms within the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), highlighting widespread frustration among Kenyan teachers.

Speaking during a fund drive to support the construction of a Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) branch office in Migori, the National Assembly Minority leader criticized the TSC leadership, citing concerns over stalled teacher promotions and a lack of new teacher recruitment.

He emphasized that the current situation has left many teachers demoralized and neglected.

He announced his intention to table the matter before the National Assembly when it resumes on Tuesday next week, with the aim of initiating debate and action on reforms within the commission.

The event was attended by Migori Governor Dr. Ochilo Ayacko, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Suna West MP Peter Masara, and other leaders.

