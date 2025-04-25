World
(WATCH) ‘You don’t know what pressure I’m putting on Russia!’ – Trump as he expects peace deal ‘in a week’
Popular
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
More on Capital News
Focus on China
In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk...
Focus on China
In his address, the President also questioned the legitimacy of the United Nations Security Council, accusing some permanent members of undermining global peace.
World
The president's tariffs are an effort to encourage factories and jobs to return to the US.
World
Russia's military has not commented on the reported attacks. The truce declared by President Vladimir Putin expired at midnight Sunday Moscow time (21:00 GMT)....
DIPLOMACY
Russia's Ministry of Defence said the truce had been "guided by humanitarian considerations".
World
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had sued the Trump administration over planned deportations of Venezuelans held in a detention centre in north Texas.
World
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has placed a number of conditions on any potential ceasefire.
World
His company is one of hundreds of businesses that have emerged to compete with Chinese exports that have increasingly been facing restrictions from the...