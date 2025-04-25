Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) ‘You don’t know what pressure I’m putting on Russia!’ – Trump as he expects peace deal ‘in a week’

Published


In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute Ahead of Talks With Xi

In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk...

23 hours ago

Focus on China

Ruto In China Warns Global Order at Risk from US-Led Trade Wars

In his address, the President also questioned the legitimacy of the United Nations Security Council, accusing some permanent members of undermining global peace.

23 hours ago

World

Trump hints at softening China tariffs and says no plan to sack Fed boss

The president's tariffs are an effort to encourage factories and jobs to return to the US.

2 days ago

World

Ukraine reports many Russian drone attacks after truce ends

Russia's military has not commented on the reported attacks. The truce declared by President Vladimir Putin expired at midnight Sunday Moscow time (21:00 GMT)....

4 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Putin announces ‘Easter truce’ in Ukraine until end of Sunday

Russia's Ministry of Defence said the truce had been "guided by humanitarian considerations".

6 days ago

World

US Supreme Court halts Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans under wartime law

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had sued the Trump administration over planned deportations of Venezuelans held in a detention centre in north Texas.

6 days ago

World

US will ‘move on’ from Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has placed a number of conditions on any potential ceasefire.

7 days ago

World

Trump’s tariffs leave China’s neighbours with an impossible choice

His company is one of hundreds of businesses that have emerged to compete with Chinese exports that have increasingly been facing restrictions from the...

7 days ago