Africa

(WATCH) ‘Total collapse!’ – Hospitals burned, destroyed in war-ravaged Khartoum

Africa

UNHCR urges urgent humanitarian, development support over Sudan crisis

The High Commissioner’s comments come in the wake of brutal new attacks in North Darfur, where aid workers were among the victims — a...

4 hours ago

Africa

Dozens killed in attacks on famine-hit Sudan camps

The camps, Zamzam and Abu Shouk, provide temporary homes to more than 700,000 people, many of whom are facing famine-like conditions.

2 days ago

Africa

Amnesty’s New Report Details Rape and Sexual Slavery by RSF in Sudan

These atrocities amount to war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity, Amnesty International says in a damning new report.

4 days ago

Africa

Sudan accuses UAE of ‘complicity in genocide’ at world court

The two-year conflict, which has pitted Sudan's army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has led to tens of thousands of deaths and...

5 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi says Nairobi to sustain Sudan humanitarian efforts despite Khartoum’s exports ban

He maintained that Nairobi will not allow trade disputes to interfere with critical support for the Sudanese people, who are facing a deepening crisis.

1 week ago

Headlines

Sudan’s army chief pledges full victory over paramilitary forces, rejects negotiations

"I renew the armed forces' pledge to the people that there will be no retreat from defeating and crushing the militia," Al-Burhan said in...

March 31, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya urges restraint following Machar’s detention in Juba

Kenya urged all parties involved to prioritize peace and adhere to the ongoing agreements under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) Revitalized Agreement on...

March 27, 2025

Africa

Army in full control of Khartoum, Sudan military leader says

Surrounded by cheering soldiers at the venue - a significant symbol of absolute power and sovereignty - Burhan declared the capital "free" of the...

March 27, 2025