(WATCH) Ruto’s China Visit Deepens Kenya–China Ties : Ambassador Haiyan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President William Ruto’s recent state visit to China has been hailed as a major milestone in Kenya-China relations, after the signing of agreements that are expected to accelerate infrastructure development, trade and investment in Kenya.

The visit which included high-level discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, focused on deepening mutual cooperation in sectors such as trade, manufacturing, agriculture, climate change, education, tourism, security, and technology transfer.

Speaking in Nairobi, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Guo Haiyan, commended the visit, stating that it underscored the strong bilateral ties and shared vision for mutual prosperity.