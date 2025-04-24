(WATCH) Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute and guard of honour

President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with a 21-gun salute at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Popular
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
More on Capital News
World
Kelly Ortberg said two planes had already been returned and another would follow after trade tensions between the two countries escalated.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has clarified that Mathematics will remain compulsory in primary and secondary schools. According to...
Kenya
(WATCH) ‘Permissionless, borderless’ – How Bitcoin is boosting financial inclusion in Nairobi’s Kibera
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – A Nairobi-based cryptocurrency company is using Bitcoin to transform economic life in Kibera — Africa’s largest informal settlement —...
NATIONAL NEWS
NACADA unveils Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework to tackle rising alcohol and drug abuse crisis
According to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, this marks a pivotal shift from punitive measures to a holistic, community-driven approach in combating addiction.
NATIONAL NEWS
Wetangula informed Members that the Senate had officially sought to halt further consideration of the Bill, which was sponsored by Kakamega County Senator, Boni...
crime
Possession of any wildlife specimen or trophy without a permit is a criminal offence in Kenya, punishable by a minimum fine of roughly $10,000...
Focus on China
BEIJING, China April 24 – President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with...
Focus on China
In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk...