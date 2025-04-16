Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Ruto warns politicians, media against dragging KDF into politics

Published


NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto launches KDF hospital accessible to civilians in Lanet

The UPHSF, established by the Defence Council in July 2022, aims to partially open KDF Level IV, V, and VI medical facilities to prescribed...

39 minutes ago

Kenya

Lake Region counties set for second Bilharzia treatment round in October

In addition to the mass drug administration, Waititu noted that the ministry will also advocate for the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation standards...

42 minutes ago

Kenya

‘Re-assign Isaboke to avert conflict due to GoTV-Kenya links,’ – MPs tell President Ruto

"In order to avert any potential conflict of interest with respect to the claims relating to part ownership of GoTV Kenya Limited, the appointing...

2 hours ago

Headlines

PS Omollo stresses public role in strengthening grassroots administration

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo underscored the significance of these forums, noting that governance is a shared responsibility that must be rooted in...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Church and State, Not Rivals: DP Kindiki says as he Vows Unity in Fight Against National Vices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured the Church that the government respects its independence and is committed to enhancing...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private developers could switch off eCitizen at will, House learns

The contract, signed on May 25, 2023, stipulates that the private developers retain proprietary rights and reserve the legal authority to withdraw the platform’s...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House summons Mbadi as MPs protest delayed NG-CDF disbursement

With less than two weeks before schools reopen, MPs warned that the delays could force hundreds of thousands of needy students to stay home...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Raila loyalists slam defiant Orengo over ‘hostile’ remarks

During the funeral of Odinga's aide, Governor Orengo stated that he would not join the "praise-singing bandwagon" for the current administration.

21 hours ago