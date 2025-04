0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – A Nairobi-based cryptocurrency company is using Bitcoin to transform economic life in Kibera — Africa’s largest informal settlement — by empowering residents with financial tools previously out of reach.

Afribit, is promoting what it calls a “Bitcoin circular economy” in the heart of Kibera. Locals are using cryptocurrency to buy groceries, clothing, and everyday goods, simply by scanning QR codes.