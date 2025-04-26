NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) ODM leader Raila Odinga defends Orengo and Nyong’o over their remarks on the broad-based government
City Manager Abala Wanga informed members of the public, traders and stakeholders that the move is a public health intervention.
The President will consider one of the two names the panel will submit for appointment as IEBC Chairperson.
The President began the day's activities by visiting the Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited headquarters in Ningde City.
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is in Uganda attending the Extra-Ordinary summit of the troops contributing countries to the African...
Court refers suits seeking removal of Supreme Court judges, including Koome, to the CJ for empanelment
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – The High Court has referred petitions seeking the removal of Supreme Court judges, Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, William Ouko,...
The investigative committee, chaired by Elizabeth Bukusi seeks to bring order to the health sector after a public uproar in the deeply troubling allegations.
The Bill allocates Sh8.42 billion from the National Government’s share of revenue, Sh116.1 million from court fines, and Sh42 billion from development partners—primarily the...
The students walked along Ndori-Lwanda Kotieno road chanting "principal must go" as they waved twigs.