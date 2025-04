0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro compared Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) to the Nazi courts “that sent Jews to the gas chambers” on Wednesday at the hospital in Brasilia where he is being treated.

Bolsonaro made these comments when a judicial official visited him at the intensive care unit of the hospital to notify him of the Judge Alexandre de Moraes’ decision to open a criminal case against him for the 2023 alleged coup attempt.