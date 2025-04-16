Connect with us

Governor Kimani Wamatangi/FILE

County News

Wamatangi denounces arrest after EACC recovered millions in corruption probe

Wamatangi condemned the incident as “political intimidation,” accusing unnamed forces of orchestrating a smear campaign against him.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has dismissed his arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as a politically motivated attempt to derail his administration.

Speaking following his brief arrest on Tuesday, Wamatangi condemned the incident as “political intimidation,” accusing unnamed forces of orchestrating a smear campaign against him.

The governor’s statement came just hours after EACC detectives recovered Sh12 million and USD 13,000 in cash during a raid at his residence.

The Tuesday operation was part of a broader crackdown targeting top Kiambu County officials linked to a Sh1.5 billion corruption probe involving fraudulent procurement and fictitious payments.

Wamatangi, who was arrested for questioning alongside senior county officials and businesspeople, maintained that he is innocent and labeled the accusations against him as a “witch-hunt.”

“This is not about justice—it’s a political scheme aimed at bringing down a working government,” Wamatangi said , adding that he would fully cooperate with investigators while defending the integrity of his administration.

The coordinated EACC operation targeted the residences and offices of nine individuals believed to be part of a corruption network operating within the Kiambu County Government.

Among those under investigation are Peter Njoroge Ndegwa (County Secretary), Nancy Njeri Kirumba (CECM Finance), Salome Muthoni Wainaina (CECM Lands and Housing), William Kinyanjui Kimani (Chief Officer, Finance), Phyllis Wanjiru Muiruri (Director, Supply Chain) and Henry Mburu Waweru (Director, Revenue)

EACC also listed Paul Kibe Wangari, a Clerical Officer, and Bernard Kabaiku Theuri (Director, M/s Filtronic International Limited).

Illegal payments

A key focus of the investigation is a Sh230 million contract awarded to Filtronic International Limited for the supply and implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system during the 2022/2023 financial year.

EACC suspects that this and other contracts were used to siphon public funds through fake procurement processes and nonexistent deliveries.

“The operation has resulted in the recovery of critical evidentiary material to support ongoing investigations,” said EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud, who added that findings from the probe could lead to prosecutions, asset forfeiture, or seizure of unexplained wealth.

The commission also flagged illicit transactions involving senior officials who allegedly traded with the county government in direct violation of procurement laws.

According to the EACC, some of the illegal payments were facilitated through fake invoices and collusion between officials and private entities.

Wamatangi, who was later seen walking along Kenyatta Avenue after his release, in an apparent show of defiance and resilience in the face of mounting pressure.

The probe comes amid heightened scrutiny over corruption in county governments, with the EACC reaffirming its commitment to dismantling graft networks and restoring accountability in public service.

