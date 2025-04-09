Wajir making strides in managing the Kala-azar disease – Governor Abdullahi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WAJIR, Kenya, Apr 9 – Wajir county seems to have made some strides in managing the Kala-azar disease that has so far claimed the lives of 29 patients.

Governor Ahmed Abdullahi says the county hospitals are now discharging more patients than they are admitting as a collaboration between the national government health officials and the county bears fruits

Speaking in Wajir where he received a blood machine that helps in investigating the specific parts of the blood a patient suffering from Kala – azar needs, governor Abdulahi said the set-up of a satellite blood bank has contributed immensely to managing the disease that has affected over 600 people since its outbreak in September last year.

The ministry of health has also sent three mobile laboratories that will patrol the most affected areas of Eldas and Wajir West, testing patients who cannot make the long trips to hospitals, with the hope of arresting the disease.

The function saw the head of blood services Mamo Umoro at the Kenya Blood and Transplant Services, deliver to the county equipment that will quicken the process of testing blood