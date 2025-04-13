Connect with us

Wajir Governor Denies Involvement in MCA’s Disappearance

Governor Abdullahi emphasized his commitment to justice and the rule of law, urging the National Government to prioritize investigations into enforced disappearances.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has dismissed allegations linking him to the disappearance of Dela Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Yussuf Hussein Ahmed, asserting that the claims are politically motivated.

In a statement Governor Abdullahi emphasized his commitment to justice and the rule of law, urging the National Government to prioritize investigations into enforced disappearances. ￼

“This is not an issue to be politicized and I urge all persons to refrain from making statements meant to cause division and instigate political animosity amongst the people of Wajir, ahead of the 2027 elections,” he stated.

Governor Abdullahi refuted the allegations made by Yusuf Hussein Ahmed, describing them as ‘speculative, unfortunate, false, misleading and meant to stir emotions amongst the people of Wajir.’

He highlighted that the matter is under active investigation and called upon the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate security for Yusuf Hussein Ahmed, considering the situation.

“It would be unfortunate for my political enemies or any other person out there to make good the ulterior motives indicated in the statement with the intention to blame me,” he stated.

Governor Abdullahi also announced plans to pursue legal action against the Dela ward MCA, asserting that the allegations pose threats to his life, security, and well-being.

He linked the role of the 2027 succession politics in the allegations against him.

“It is unfortunate that some people can take advantage of this unfortunate situation to pursue their own political survival in 2027,” he remarked.

The disappearance of MCA Yussuf Hussein Ahmed in September 2024 sparked widespread concern. He was reportedly abducted in Nairobi and remained missing for six months before reuniting with his family in March 2025.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and return remain under investigation.

