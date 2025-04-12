Wajackoyah to Ruto: Tame Farouk Kibet, Talk to Butere Girls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has issued a fiery call to President William Ruto, urging him to rein in his inner circle by taming his close aide Farouk Kibet who he claimed has been exerting undue influence.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Raila Odinga’s security aide George Oduor, Wajackoyah lauded opposition leader Raila Odinga for his role in maintaining national stability but pointed out the actions of Kibet are watering down the efforts.

“Baba (Raila Odinga), if you didn’t do what you did, this country would have burned, and we don’t want it to burn.I want you (President William Ruto) to go and tame Farouk and team and tell them to sit down,” the Former presidential candidate stated.

Wajackoyah’s remarks come amid growing concerns of Kibet’s influence within the administration. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly criticized Kibet, accusing him of overstepping his role and attempting to exert undue influence over elected officials.

Gachagua recounted an incident where Kibet allegedly tried to reprimand him over the phone, questioning his authority to do so. He further accused Kibet of acting as though he runs the government, suggesting that even senior officials are unable to challenge him.

“Farouk Kibet, a class 6 dropout with no moral authority, has no business lecturing me on anything,” Gachagua stated.

Meanwhile,the Roots Party leader urged President Ruto to extend an olive branch to the students of Butere Girls High School. This comes in the wake of the school’s controversial exclusion from the National Drama Festival, which sparked national outrage.​

​ Butere Girls High School’s play, “Echoes of War,” was barred from the national festival despite winning regional accolades. Details suggest the school’s principal received a directive from State House to withdraw the play, leading to legal challenges and public demonstrations. ​

“I would like you, Mr. President, and I recognize you. I would like you that when you go back home today, as the president, go and call Butere Girls and their principal to State House. Have tea with them,”

“ Tell them thank you, and then visit their school, harmonize the relationship with the school kids. Otherwise, children hate you right now because of what was done by your juniors. Correct them. You are my president,”he stated.

Tensions peaked on Thursday during the Kenya Schools and Colleges National Drama and Film Festival when members of the public and journalists were blocked from accessing Kirobon Girls High School in Nakuru. Butere Girls High School was scheduled to perform their highly anticipated play Echoes of War.

The play explores themes of governance and the 2024 Gen Z-led protests and has drawn intense scrutiny.

Malala, the scriptwriter, was arrested on Wednesday evening under unclear circumstances and transferred from Nakuru Central Police Station.

The performance, featuring the play Echoes of War, was interrupted after students reportedly declined to stage it following Malala’s arrest, an incident that sparked nationwide concern.

The school’s drama team protested by singing the national anthem and walking off the stage, citing lack of support and alleged harassment.

