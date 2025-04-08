Connect with us

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. Photo/CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu’s Farmers Party Gives 30-Day Notice to Exit Kenya Kwanza, Citing Dishonesty

The Farmers Party declared that its continued membership in the coalition had become “untenable” following the signing of the Broad-Based Government (BBG) agreement without consultation with constituent parties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The Farmers Party of Kenya, associated with former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, has issued a formal 30-day notice to withdraw from the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, citing ‘profound dishonesty’ and ‘unilateral decision-making’ within the alliance’s leadership.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties, the Farmers Party declared that its continued membership in the coalition had become “untenable” following the signing of the Broad-Based Government (BBG) agreement without consultation with constituent parties.

“We were not privy to the negotiations nor signatories to the BBG agreement. This lack of transparency and inclusion violates the founding principles of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition,” the letter read.

Farmers Party was formed by Irungu Nyakera who was recently fired as the Kenyatta International Convention Chairperson in the recent gazetted changes but was acquired by the Former Kiambu Governor.

The party accused senior leadership of sidelining affiliate members in decision-making, noting that several recent moves including appointments and policy shifts have been made without prior consensus or notification.

“The actions of the principal party in the coalition, namely UDA, amount to political dishonesty and are a blatant disregard of the coalition agreement deposited with your office,” read the letter in part.

The Farmers Party further pointed to the ongoing economic challenges and governance issues affecting ordinary Kenyans, especially in the agricultural sector, as a sign that Kenya Kwanza had strayed from its original reform agenda.

“It is our considered position that the interests of farmers and the ordinary citizens of this country are no longer represented in the current formulation of government,” the letter stated.

The Farmers Party emphasized its commitment to independently advocating for farmers’ rights and pushing for better policy frameworks outside the Kenya Kwanza framework.

“We shall, henceforth, pursue our vision through independent engagements and alliances that prioritize the people over politics,” the letter read.

On April 12, 2022, the Farmers Party formalized this alliance by signing the official coalition agreement during a ceremony at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi. This event saw the inclusion of several other parties into Kenya Kwanza, with each retaining its distinct identity while supporting the President William Ruto’s candidature.

