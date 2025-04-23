Connect with us

Former Kiambu Governor Waititu. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu granted leave to amend his appeal seeking release on bail

The ex-Governor has two days to submit a new application in which he wants to introduce new evidence and additional grounds to support of his case.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The High Court has allowed former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu leave to amend his appeal seeking release on bail

Waititu, who has been in prison since February following his conviction in a corruption case, is seeking to be released on bond pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

The former governor was sentenced to 12 years in prison or a fine of Sh53 million after the magistrate’s court found him guilty of corruption-related charges.

Justice Lucy Njuguna had rejected his first bid for bond on March 3, 2025.

