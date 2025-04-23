Waititu granted leave to amend his appeal seeking release on bail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The High Court has allowed former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu leave to amend his appeal seeking release on bail

The ex-Governor has two days to submit a new application in which he wants to introduce new evidence and additional grounds to support of his case.

Waititu, who has been in prison since February following his conviction in a corruption case, is seeking to be released on bond pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

The former governor was sentenced to 12 years in prison or a fine of Sh53 million after the magistrate’s court found him guilty of corruption-related charges.

Justice Lucy Njuguna had rejected his first bid for bond on March 3, 2025.