Voi security agents arrest 3 suspects linked to highway robberies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1—Police officers in Voi have arrested three suspects believed to be behind a series of highway robberies along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Tuesday that the suspects had been under surveillance for some time before their arrest.

According to the agency, the suspects—Joseph Macharia Mwangi, 40, Peter Muchemi Maina, 36, and Agnes Malemba Mshenga, 32—were apprehended following a meticulous operation.

“The trio was intercepted at Vacani Resort while traveling in a white Subaru Legacy,” DCI stated.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three sets of reflective number plates.

Detectives also recovered jungle uniforms, a kitchen knife, two Maasai swords, and a mechanics’ toolkit containing spanners, a jack, pressure pumps, puncture repair tools, and brake pads.

Additionally, various house-breaking tools were seized.

The suspects are currently in custody at Voi Police Station, where they are being processed ahead of their arraignment in court.