Veteran Journalists Urged to Mentor Next Generation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called on veteran journalists to take a leading role in mentoring young and emerging media practitioners to uphold professionalism and ethical standards in the industry.

MCK Meru Regional Coordinator Jackson Karanja stressed the value of intergenerational mentorship in preserving the profession’s integrity.

“Veteran journalists are the custodians of our craft. We encourage you to guide the next generation by instilling core values like integrity, fairness, balance, and ethical conduct,” Karanja said at a roundtable with veteran journalists in Meru County,

He emphasised that as the media landscape evolves, the experience of seasoned journalists is increasingly critical.

“In today’s digital age, where speed often overshadows accuracy, veterans must anchor young reporters in the principles of ethical journalism,” he added.

Karanja revealed that the Council is working on a structured mentorship framework through its regional offices, partnering with veteran journalists. The initiative will identify young journalists needing guidance, involve seasoned professionals in capacity-building programmes and establish knowledge-sharing platforms like press clubs.

“The wisdom of those who came before us is not just valuable—it’s essential. We must ensure the journalistic torch is passed on with integrity,” he said.

During the meeting, senior journalists shared their experiences and voiced enthusiasm for supporting the Council’s mentorship efforts.

“We’re delighted to be part of these discussions. Though many of us are retired, our passion for journalism endures, and we’re eager to mentor where needed,” said Simon Kobia, a retired journalist in attendance.

The engagement is part of MCK’s broader mission to promote professionalism and foster a supportive environment for journalists at every career stage.