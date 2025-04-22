Connect with us

Pope Francis lies in repose at the Casa Santa Marta chapel in the Vatican, dressed in red papal robes, with the mitre on his head and a rosary in his hands, as the rite of certification of death is conducted ahead of funeral preparations.

Top stories

Vatican Releases First Images of Pope Francis in Open Coffin as Cardinals Prepare for His Funeral

The photos were taken during the rite of certification of death, held last night in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta—the Pope’s residence at the Vatican.

Published

April 22 – The Vatican has released the first images of Pope Francis lying in state in his open coffin, dressed in a red papal robe with the mitre on his head and a rosary in his hands.

The photos were taken during the rite of certification of death, held last night in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta—the Pope’s residence at the Vatican.

Vatican News reported that “during the rite, the declaration of death was read aloud. The act was validated by Cardinal Farrell, and the ceremony lasted just under an hour.”

This morning, cardinals are meeting in the Vatican to determine the date of Pope Francis’s funeral. The meeting began at 09:00 local time (08:00 BST, 07:00 GMT). They are also expected to decide when his body will be moved to St Peter’s Basilica to allow the public to pay their final respects.

The late pontiff’s funeral arrangements will follow a closely observed process, guided by long-standing Vatican tradition.

Attention now turns to the College of Cardinals—the Catholic Church’s highest-ranking officials—who will soon convene in Rome to elect the next pope. The election, known as the conclave (from the Latin cum clave, meaning “with a key”), refers to the secretive, closed-door process of selecting a new pontiff.

There are more than 250 cardinals worldwide from over 90 countries, though only about 135 are eligible to vote. Cardinals over the age of 80 are excluded from the election. Of those eligible, approximately 110 were appointed by Francis during his decade-long papacy and are expected to carry forward his vision of a more inclusive church.

The conclave will be held in the Sistine Chapel, beneath Michelangelo’s iconic ceiling. Once all non-electors and officials have exited—signaled by the phrase extra omnes (“everyone out”)—the doors are locked, and the solemn deliberations begin. The process traditionally starts 15 to 20 days after the death of a pope.

More information on the funeral schedule and public viewing of Pope Francis’s body is expected later Tuesday.

