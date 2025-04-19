Connect with us

On Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered the government to "not remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court".

World

US Supreme Court halts Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans under wartime law

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had sued the Trump administration over planned deportations of Venezuelans held in a detention centre in north Texas.

Published

Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito dissented.

