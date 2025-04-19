US Supreme Court halts Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans under wartime law

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Washington D.C, United States, Apr 19 — The US Supreme Court orders the Trump administration to pause the deportation of suspected Venezuelan gang members under a 18th-century wartime law.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had sued the Trump administration over planned deportations of Venezuelans held in a detention centre in north Texas.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered the government to “not remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court”.

Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito dissented.