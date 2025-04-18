Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US strikes on Yemen fuel terminal kill at least 38, Houthis say

According to the Houthis, at least 38 people were killed during the attack and a number of paramedics were among the dead.

Published

The US military says it has destroyed a fuel terminal in Yemen during its latest strikes against the Houthis.

It says the aim of the attack on the Red Sea port of Ras Isa was to restrict supplies and funds for the Iranian-backed movement. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Houthis, at least 38 people were killed during the attack and a number of paramedics were among the dead.

The strike on Thursday comes after the US military stepped up its attacks on the Houthis a month ago.

US officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the death toll provided by the Houthi media, Reuters news agency reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels began attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the start of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023.

The attacks have sunk vessels and forced many shipping companies to stop using the Red Sea – a major global trade route through which almost 15% of seaborne trade passes.

In the last month, the US has increased its attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen, including an operation that was revealed in a Signal chat when a journalist was inadvertently added to a group of top officials.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ukraine says outline of minerals deal signed with US

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the memorandum of intent paved the way for what she called an economic partnership agreement.

57 minutes ago

Africa

US issues warning over new Zambian cyber-security law

The embassy issued an alert telling Americans "in or planning to visit Zambia of a new law that requires the interception and surveillance of...

1 hour ago

World

US to hold talks on Ukraine with Europeans

Thursday's meetings are significant for their happening if nothing else. Witkoff and Rubio will see French President Emmanuel Macron and his team.

1 day ago

Focus on China

China’s Xi urges Vietnam to oppose ‘bullying’ as Trump mulls more tariffs

Though the trip was long-planned, it has taken on heightened significance in the wake of a mounting trade war between the US and China....

2 days ago

World

Why Beijing is not backing down on tariffs

Before the tariff war kicked in, China did have a massive volume of sales to the US but, to put it into context, this...

6 days ago

World

Will iPhones cost more because of Trump’s tariffs on China?

Many of them are made in China, which now faces a 145% tariff on its goods imported to the US, under President Donald Trump’s...

6 days ago

Africa

South Sudan to accept man deported from US in bid to defuse visa row

South Sudan's foreign ministry said the move was based on a case involving someone who had been incorrectly identified as South Sudanese and was...

April 9, 2025

Africa

South Sudan says US visa ban caused by mistaken nationality

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the visa measure on Saturday. He said it was a response to South Sudan's refusal to accept...

April 8, 2025