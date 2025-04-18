US strikes on Yemen fuel terminal kill at least 38, Houthis say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The US military says it has destroyed a fuel terminal in Yemen during its latest strikes against the Houthis.

It says the aim of the attack on the Red Sea port of Ras Isa was to restrict supplies and funds for the Iranian-backed movement.

According to the Houthis, at least 38 people were killed during the attack and a number of paramedics were among the dead.

The strike on Thursday comes after the US military stepped up its attacks on the Houthis a month ago.

US officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the death toll provided by the Houthi media, Reuters news agency reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels began attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the start of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023.

The attacks have sunk vessels and forced many shipping companies to stop using the Red Sea – a major global trade route through which almost 15% of seaborne trade passes.

In the last month, the US has increased its attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen, including an operation that was revealed in a Signal chat when a journalist was inadvertently added to a group of top officials.