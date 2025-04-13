US Reaffirms Anti-Terror Partnership with India After Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

0 SHARES Share Tweet

April 13 – The United States on Thursday reiterated its commitment to combating global terrorism in partnership with India, following the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana—key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks—to India to face trial.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed Rana’s extradition during a press briefing, emphasizing Washington’s longstanding support for India’s efforts to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks to justice.

“On April 9, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which claimed 166 lives, including six Americans,” Bruce said. “The United States has long supported India’s pursuit of justice in this case. He is now in their possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic.”

The extradition comes after years of legal proceedings under the India-US Extradition Treaty, with Rana having exhausted all available avenues to block the move.

Earlier on Friday, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in India granted investigators 18 days of custodial interrogation of Rana. The NIA had presented compelling evidence—including emails sent by Rana—to support its request for custody, arguing that his interrogation was essential to uncovering the full scope of the conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks.

According to the NIA, Rana was a key associate of David Coleman Headley, another accused in the case. Investigators revealed that Headley had discussed the entire operation with Rana before traveling to India and had shared critical information about his assets and the involvement of Pakistani operatives Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman.

The NIA hailed the extradition as a major breakthrough in its long-running probe into one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Indian soil.