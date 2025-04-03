Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

UON student arrested during University Funding model protests acquitted

The fourth-year student Bernard Wangila was set free due to a lack of evidence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – A student from the University of Nairobi who was arrested with a five-litre jerrycan of fuel during protests against the university funding model has been acquitted. 

The fourth-year student Bernard Wangila was set free due to a lack of evidence and no witnesses testified to corroborate the evidence of the single witness who appeared in court. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wangila’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, argued that his client is a boda boda rider who funds his education through his earnings and uses the same motorcycle for commuting to the university. 

On the day of his arrest, Omari explained that Wangila had come to town without his motorcycle due to a lack of fuel.

He was on his way home after purchasing fuel for his motorbike when he was arrested.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Affirms Loyalty to President Ruto Amid ‘Yes Man’ Criticism

Kindiki dismissed suggestions that his allegiance to Ruto was blind submission, arguing that even the President himself had been loyal to his former boss,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA leads major narcotics crackdown in Kisii

The raid, executed on Wednesday afternoon in Kiamuasi Location, Daraja Mbili sub-location, uncovered seven 50kg sacks, four 90kg sacks, and two large carrier bags...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Counter-IED facility unveiled at Embakasi Garisson

The construction of the expansive complex comprising of lecture halls, a 200-people capacity auditorium, library, in-patient health centre and an IED museum occupying twelve...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Raila says longtime aide George Oduor, was ‘a dependable rock through tumultuous periods’

“We have stood, fallen, and risen together. He has been a vigilant, calm, confident, and extremely professional aide, dedicated to his duty and a...

5 hours ago

Top stories

National Assembly Extends IEBC Selection Panel Deadline by 2 Weeks

The motion, jointly backed by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, sparked debate, with Junet urging patience and confidence in the...

15 hours ago

crime

IG Kanja confirms search still ongoing to find unaccounted police officer in Haiti

"The search is still on for the unaccounted officer, and all efforts are being made to ensure we find him. I want to assure...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki declares war on miraa cartels, assures farmers of govt Support

Kindiki assured farmers that the government is committed to improving their earnings by dismantling exploitative networks in the miraa sector.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Surge in South Sudan fefugees poses challenge to integration plans: Mudavadi

Mudavadi warned that the influx, coupled with ongoing security concerns along the Ethiopia and Somalia borders, presents a major challenge to Kenya’s refugee management...

22 hours ago