UON student arrested during University Funding model protests acquitted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – A student from the University of Nairobi who was arrested with a five-litre jerrycan of fuel during protests against the university funding model has been acquitted.

The fourth-year student Bernard Wangila was set free due to a lack of evidence and no witnesses testified to corroborate the evidence of the single witness who appeared in court.

Wangila’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, argued that his client is a boda boda rider who funds his education through his earnings and uses the same motorcycle for commuting to the university.

On the day of his arrest, Omari explained that Wangila had come to town without his motorcycle due to a lack of fuel.

He was on his way home after purchasing fuel for his motorbike when he was arrested.