University Regulator Under Fire Over Unaccredited Institutions and Declining Education Standards

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) is facing scrutiny from the National Assembly’s Committee on Education over the rising number of unaccredited institutions and concerns over the declining quality of higher education in Kenya.

During a heated session chaired by Tinderet Member of Parliament Julius Melly, lawmakers expressed alarm over revelations that at least 15 unaccredited universities are operating illegally in the country, awarding degrees without CUE’s approval.

“How many universities offering fake degrees and PhDs have been closed and prosecuted?” questioned MP Melly.

CUE Chair Chacha Nyaigotti and CEO Mike Kuria told the committee that the institution, in collaboration with law enforcement, has intensified a crackdown on rogue institutions.

He confirmed that two cases related to illegal graduations are currently before the courts, and public advisories have been issued warning students and parents about unapproved programmes.

However, lawmakers remained critical of the Commission’s oversight efforts.Moiben MP Phylis Bartoo demanded to know the specific mechanisms in place to detect and curb malpractice, including over-enrollment, shortcut graduations, and hiring of unqualified teaching staff.

“If we have institutions issuing fake degrees, then the Commission is failing,” said Bartoo.

The committee further pressed CUE on the quality of education, especially in newer and regional institutions that reportedly suffer from limited research, poor infrastructure, and under-qualified lecturers.

Teso South MP Mary Emaase challenged the Commission to outline reforms aimed at improving academic standards.

“What policy reforms are you pursuing to address these quality gaps?” she asked.

Siaya Woman Representative Christine Ombaka noted a worsening imbalance, particularly in postgraduate programmes where students reportedly lack qualified supervisors.

Defending the regulator, CEO Kuria admitted that historical challenges following the 2012 Universities Act had led to accreditation gaps. He, however, assured MPs that efforts were underway to streamline the system and enhance transparency.

“CUE now publishes quarterly updates on accredited universities and is committed to cleaning up the sector,” he said.

According to the Commission, Kenya’s university sector has seen significant growthfrom 33 fully-fledged universities in 2012 to 67 in 2025, alongside 13 more institutions in various stages of accreditation.

This 41% growth places Kenya fifth in Africa in terms of the number of universities, following Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Ghana.